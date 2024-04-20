LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.