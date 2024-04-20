Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Raised by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 39,981,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,462,811. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.