Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,628 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,777 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after acquiring an additional 620,472 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 591.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 14.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,431,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after buying an additional 559,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GENI

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.