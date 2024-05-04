Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 1,500 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $101.15. 982,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.97. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

