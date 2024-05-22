Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

NYSE:FLR opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. Fluor has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,473 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,918,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3,488.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 609,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after buying an additional 592,418 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,724,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 637,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 291,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

