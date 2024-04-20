RB Global (TSE:RBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.80

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.80 and traded as high as C$101.23. RB Global shares last traded at C$99.84, with a volume of 117,344 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get RB Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$100.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.90. The company has a market cap of C$18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.55.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.4459045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s payout ratio is 104.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Senior Officer Baron Concors sold 15,658 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.80, for a total value of C$1,202,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns -205 shares in the company, valued at C($15,744). Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.