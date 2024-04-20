Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.33

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.33 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 28.22 ($0.35). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 141,883 shares changing hands.

Pennant International Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65. The company has a market cap of £10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2,850.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.30.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

