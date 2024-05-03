Susquehanna Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Neutral

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $7.47. 933,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,558,000 after purchasing an additional 424,564 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 835,248 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 175,695 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,067,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

