Stellantis (STLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.147 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stellantis to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $451,611,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,914,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,088,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,389,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 179.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STLA. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.