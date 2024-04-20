Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCFGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OLNCF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

