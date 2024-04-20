Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OLNCF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.62.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile
