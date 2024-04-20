abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCO stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

