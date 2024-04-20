Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HGLB opened at $7.08 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGLB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

