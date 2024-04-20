Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.6638 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VEOEY opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

