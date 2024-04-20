Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

EVM stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 48.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

