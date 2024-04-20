Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Get Abrdn World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.