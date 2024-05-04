MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MIN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.66. 472,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,106. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $2.88.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.