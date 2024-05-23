Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target at $39.58

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,447,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $245,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 103,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.42 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

