Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives $16.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.57. Bowlero has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bowlero by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 275,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

