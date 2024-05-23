Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) PT at $95.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBH opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

