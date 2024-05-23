Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Price Performance
Shares of WWR opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.64. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.96.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
