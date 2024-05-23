Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $134.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of CNI opened at $127.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

