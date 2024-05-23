Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ( NASDAQ:WPRT Free Report ) (TSE:WPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Westport Fuel Systems comprises 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 0.95% of Westport Fuel Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.47. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. Research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

