BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
MUI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 100,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,304. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
