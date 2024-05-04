BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

MUI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 100,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,304. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

