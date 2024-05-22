Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 310,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,840. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

