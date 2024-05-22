Tillman Hartley LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tillman Hartley LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 140,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after buying an additional 53,191 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $486.51. 2,003,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $488.61.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

