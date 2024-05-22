Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.36

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1813390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

