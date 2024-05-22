Medicure (CVE:MPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.92

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 8107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Medicure Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of C$5.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0749258 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

