Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.13. 1,004,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,014. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.16.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

