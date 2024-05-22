Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Posts Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 1,979.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.24%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WSTRF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 57,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.55.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

