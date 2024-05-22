Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Posts Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 1,979.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.24%.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of WSTRF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 57,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.55.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
