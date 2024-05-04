Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ LARK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.62. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LARK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Landmark Bancorp
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Landmark Bancorp
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.