Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LARK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.62. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

LARK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Landmark Bancorp

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

