Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and $17.43 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00056630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.