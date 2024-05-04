NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

NXDT traded up 0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting 6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 87,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,024. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.16. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 5.82 and a 12 month high of 13.07.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.12 per share, with a total value of 122,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 417,849.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

