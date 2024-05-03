Brokers Set Expectations for The Clorox Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,167. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $176.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Clorox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

