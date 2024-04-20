ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,692 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

