Quadrise (LON:QED) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Quadrise Stock Performance

Quadrise has a 1-year low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.59.

Get Quadrise alerts:

Quadrise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.