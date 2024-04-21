Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($5.98) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.29) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.35) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 320.60 ($3.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 348.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 359.13. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 267.40 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.38).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

