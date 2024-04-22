Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,447 ($30.46) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,353.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,290.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,536 ($31.57). The company has a market capitalization of £18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,826.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.
About Associated British Foods
