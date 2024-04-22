Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABFFree Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,447 ($30.46) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,353.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,290.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,536 ($31.57). The company has a market capitalization of £18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,826.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

