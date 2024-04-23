1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

VTWV traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,445. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.69. The firm has a market cap of $779.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

