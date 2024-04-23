Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UTI. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 34,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,204. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $499.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $246,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

