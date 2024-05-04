Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 15.60. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,865. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 16.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.80.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 16,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.55 per share, for a total transaction of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

