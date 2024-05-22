Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 288,645 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,347,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,645 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 8.62% of JELD-WEN worth $138,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,837 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 302,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,998 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 438,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.32. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
