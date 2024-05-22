Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Position Trimmed by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,445 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Resideo Technologies worth $85,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,610,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 744,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 609,176 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,562.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 478,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

