Ethereum Trading Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,739.35 or 0.05370211 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $449.20 billion and approximately $25.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00057270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,128,511 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

