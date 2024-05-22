868 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.55. 229,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

