Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 604 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $96,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $9,664,476 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $19.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $957.00. 547,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $944.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $895.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

