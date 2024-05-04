Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 60,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,661. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Insider Transactions at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 5,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

