Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 60,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,661. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.
Insider Transactions at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
