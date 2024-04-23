JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 677.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 27,555 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.33. 1,228,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,894. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

