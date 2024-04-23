Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $124.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CROX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays began coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Shares of CROX traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.67. 343,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,808. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.64.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crocs by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Crocs by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

