Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 18,142 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $73,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,234. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

