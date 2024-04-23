1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,188 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.92. 43,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,709. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $231.02 and a twelve month high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

